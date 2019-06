Brian Krista, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Rodgers Forge resident and TACOP volunteer Robert Williams talks about safety precautions such as motion detector lights being examined by County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and TACOP president Mike Calwell, right, during the National Night Out celebration at the Towson Marketplace, prior to a police-escorted motorcade which included Baltimore County police, firefighters and volunteers with Towson Area Citizens On Patrol, throughout the neighborhoods and streets of Towson on Tuesday, August 4.