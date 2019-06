Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Ranger Jeffrey Ruark leads the New Years day hike at Lake Roland Park as parks across the US mark Jan. 1 the day for a "First Day Hike." Ranger Ruark stopped on the green trail at the yellow trail intersection to inform hikers that the yellow leads to the unique serpentine area of the park. These hikes provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature.