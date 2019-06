Gavin Franklin, 11, of Timonium, a member of Lutherville-based Boy Scout Troop #828, places a flag at the grave of a war veteran.

Scott Finney, 16, of Lutherville, and Reed Erlendson, 17, of Lutherville, both members of Lutherville-based Boy Scout Troop #828, place a flag at the grave of a war veteran at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Towson.

Members of the Towson American Legion, Post 22, along with local Boy Scouts, place flags on the graves of veterans at Prospect Hill Cemetery at York Road and Washington Avenue in honor of Memorial Day.

Photos by Steve Ruark