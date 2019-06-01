Hot Spots Child Care Program at Mays Chapel Elementary Opens [Pictures]

After a false start, the privately run Hot Spots before-and-after-school care program is finally open at the new Mays Chapel Elementary School. Program officials say they couldn't open on the second day of school as planned because a state inspector saw exposed wiring in the ceiling of the not-quite-finished school cafeteria, where Hot Spots is centered, and held off on granting Hot Spots a state license until the ceiling was fixed. Some working parents were beside themselves, worrying what they would do if the program couldn't open. But they're happy now and say their children seem to love it.

Photos by Steve Ruark