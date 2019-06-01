Swim Across America at Meadowbrook [Pictures]

Staff photo by Brian Krista
Towson resident Karen Kruger, left, holds the arm of Lucas Townsend, her bone marrow donor who made the trip from his hometown of Marshall, Mich., to participate with her in the Swim Across America event at Meadowbrook Aquatic and Fitness Center.
Staff photo by Brian Krista
Towson resident Karen Kruger encourages people to sign up to be a bone marrow donor as she's accompanied by Lucas Townsend, her bone marrow donor who made the trip from his hometown of Marshall, Mich., to participate with her in the Swim Across America event at Meadowbrook Aquatic and Fitness Center.
Pictures from the Swim Across America event at Meadowbrook Aquatic and Fitness Center in Baltimore on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event benefited the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins.
Staff photos by Brian Krista