In addition to sampling various syrups, visitors werre also able to try some pure maple sugar during Maple Sugaring Weekends at the Oregon Ridge Nature Center in Cockeysville Saturday, Feb. 28.

Volunteer Zi Smith demonstrates how Native Americans would have super-heated water to distill maple syrup during Maple Sugaring Weekends at the Oregon Ridge Nature Center in Cockeysville Saturday, Feb. 28.

Maple Sugaring Weekend is held at Oregon Ridge Nature Center Feb. 28 and March 1. Visitors can learn the magic behind the process of making maple syrup and get to sample both maple sugar and syrup.

Scott Serio/for The Baltimore Sun Media Group