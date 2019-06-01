Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Bass drummer David Lovette II, center, poses for a photo after SGT Kyle Hayward, left, and LTC Sean Gallagher, right, present him with a jacket while being honored at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, MD on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. David Lovette II will be one of the musicians to perform with the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band.