Pallotti quarterback Mason Clark takes aim at a downfield receiver during a football game at Loch Raven High School on Friday.

Pallotti's Jaret Patterson takes a hand-off past Loch Raven's Donyell Lipscomb during a football game at Loch Raven High School on Friday.

Loch Raven and Pallotti, of Laurel, in action during a football at Loch Raven High School on Friday, Sept. 19.