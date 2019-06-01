League of Dreams Day at St. Paul's School for Girls [Pictures]

Students from the Ridge Ruxton School wait to play softball during the "League of Dreams Day" at St. Paul's School for Girls.

Members of a sports visitors program from Venezuela and students from St. Paul's cheer for Judah Jones as he scores a run during the "League of Dreams Day" at St. Paul's School for Girls.

League of Dreams partners with St. Paul's School for Girls to host a "League of Dreams Day" to bring together students with special needs from Ridge Ruxton School and high school volunteers from SPSG. The goal is to provide the opportunity for students from Ridge Ruxton School to experience the joy, challenges and personal growth from playing a game of softball.

Photos by Scott Serio