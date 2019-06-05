Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics to pass through Towson tomorrow

Police officers will be running through Towson tomorrow morning to support the Maryland Special Olympics, which will take place this weekend at Towson University.

The Baltimore County portion of the Law Enforcement Torch Run will start at Harford Hills Elementary School in Carney around 11 a.m. and will move west on Joppa Road to Baltimore County Police headquarters.

A ceremony and picnic will be held at police headquarters at 11:30 p.m.

The torch, called the “Flame of Hope,” was passed from Harford County officers to Baltimore County officers yesterday in Joppatowne, according to social media posts.

Other jurisdictions participating include Howard and Carroll counties and Baltimore City.

