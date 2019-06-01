Last day of school at Dumbarton Middle [Pictures]

Friday was the last day of school for Baltimore County Public Schools and at Dumbarton Middle School in Towson, students were not just saying goodbye to friends but to principal Kelly Erdman who will not return next year so she can be a full-time mom. But the kids' spirits couldn't be dimmed by much as they hugged, high-fived and knuckled-up one another at the close of the 2012-2013 school year.

Photos by Karen Jackson