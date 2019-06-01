Karina Café Expressive Arts Center

Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Ryan Vancura, 7, of Carney plays with music therapist Shana Oshira of Fredrick during Saturday's class at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church. Karina Cafe Expressive Arts Center is a program that allows parents with special needs children to rest while promoting their children's active inclusion, participation and contribution within and outside the community. Special-needs children and young adults are given therapy through a special fine arts program.