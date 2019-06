Karen Jackson / For The Baltimore Sun Media Group

David Dippel, 8, left, took Silver in the International competition in the 27-kilogram division. Alexa Silao, 13, took Silver in the National/Domestic competition in the 40-kilogram division. Julian Crisostomo, 11, who is the 2015 USA Judo Junior Olympic Champion, having won Gold in the International competition. He also won a Silver medal in the National/Domestic competition in the 31-kilogram bracket.