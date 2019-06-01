Providence firefighter John McClean honored [Pictures]
On Sept. 8, 2014, the Providence Volunteer Fire Company experienced a first in the history of their company by honoring John "Jack" W. McClean for 50 years of continuous "active" service to the company. Jack joined the Providence VFC on Sept. 14, 1964 and has continued to serve the community and company in many capacities, while as an active member.
Photos by Steve Ruark
