Providence firefighter John McClean honored [Pictures]

Bonnie McClean walks to hug her husband, Providence Volunteer Fire Company firefighter John "Jack" McClean of Phoenix, during a ceremony marking McClean's 50 years of continuous service to the fire company Monday, Sept. 8, 2014 in Hampton.

On Sept. 8, 2014, the Providence Volunteer Fire Company experienced a first in the history of their company by honoring John "Jack" W. McClean for 50 years of continuous "active" service to the company. Jack joined the Providence VFC on Sept. 14, 1964 and has continued to serve the community and company in many capacities, while as an active member.

Photos by Steve Ruark