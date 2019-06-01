Immaculate Conception School Wins Contest [Pictures]
Students pose for a photo at Immaculate Conception School in Towson, MD on Tuesday, January 28, 2014. The students won a contest and the school was awarded $10,000 by BGE for its winning video in the BGE Wires Down Video Challenge, to help educate customers about the dangers associated with downed power lines, especially children who may be unaware of the safety hazards.
Staff photos by Jen Rynda
