Immaculate Conception School Wins Contest [Pictures]

Fifth graders Tyler Cahill, left, 11, of Perry Hall, and Ella Caine, right, 10, of Timonium, talk about their experience working on a video for a BGE contest.

Production team eighth graders Amelia Megger, back left, 14, of Timonium and Andy Collins, back right, 14, of Towson pose for a photo with actors second grader Jack Donahue, left, 8, of Mt. Washington, fourth grader Aniya Jones, 10, of Owings Mills, fifth grader Tyler Cahill, center, 11, of Perry Hall, fifth grader Ella Caine, 10, of Timonium, third grader Danielle Macek, 9, of Parkton, fourth grader Arden Devul, front left, 9, of Phoenix, fourth grader Michelle Reynoso, 9, of Towson and third grader Dalton Enright, front right, 8, of Homeland pose for a photo.

Students pose for a photo at Immaculate Conception School in Towson, MD on Tuesday, January 28, 2014. The students won a contest and the school was awarded $10,000 by BGE for its winning video in the BGE Wires Down Video Challenge, to help educate customers about the dangers associated with downed power lines, especially children who may be unaware of the safety hazards.

Staff photos by Jen Rynda