Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Tim Hollenshade Sr., left, his son Tim Hollenshade Jr. and his brother Tom Hollenshade pose for a photo at Hollenshade's Auto Services on Joppa Road in Towson on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. After 79 years in business, Hollenshade's Auto Services remains a Towson fixture as the fourth generation of the family, headed by Tim Hollenshade Jr., 31, begins to put its mark on the business.