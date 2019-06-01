Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Maryland Baltimore County Towson

Hollenshade's Auto Services

After 79 years in business, Hollenshade's Auto Services remains a Towson fixture as the fourth generation of the family, headed by Tim Hollenshade Jr., 31, begins to put its mark on the business on Joppa Road in Towson on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

Staff Photos by Jen Rynda / BSMG
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
73°