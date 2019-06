Riley Gerbereux, 10, left, of West Towson, and Kate Weetenkamp, of West Towson, glue colored beads on pinecones during a holiday open house at the Willow Grove Nature Center in Cromwell Valley Park.

Laurel Robinson, 6, decorates a gingerbread man while Piper Morris, 5, both of Lutherville, takes a bite of her sugar cookie during holiday open house at the Willow Grove Nature Center in Cromwell Valley Park.

The Willow Grove Nature Center in Cromwell Valley Park is hosted a holiday open house Dec. 7 during which attendees made ornaments, visited with Santa, made decorations with greenery, made ornaments for wild life out of seed and enjoy mulled cider.

Photos by Karen Jackson