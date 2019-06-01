Holidays at Hampton Mansion

Catherine Thomas Burnett, a direct descendant of the Ridgely family who built the historic Hampton Mansion, has fond childhood memories of the 23-room house on 63 acres in Towson. Burnett is 47 now, a cultural historian by profession and a former assistant curator for the Baltimore Museum of Art, who lives in Roland Park. But the grand manor house, built between 1783 and 1790 and sold to the National Park Service in 1948, still has a special place in her heart, especially during the holidays.