Jen Rynda, Patuxent Homestead

Bill and Bonnie Ariano have lived and decorated their home at 407 Gittings Ave. for the past 22 years. Bill started with only six strands of lights and has added more every year since. They both said people have been known to stop by and take pictures of their home. They said they even have received gifts and got a letter last year that said, "Dear Christmas House". Bonnie said, "It has been really touching".