Pat Maher of Towson, and his son, Tim, 12, watch for migratory hawks at a designated hawk watch.

Joe Stag of Parkville watches for migratory hawks at a designated hawk watch at Cromwell Valley Park in Towson.

Cromwell Valley Park sponsors bird walks and hawk watches throughout September. There is a Hawk Watch site on the premises, where people come, binoculars in hand, and look to the skies for hawks.

Photos by Steve Ruark