Civil War play at Hampton National Historical Site [Pictures]

Spectators watch from the lawn of the farm house as students from the Baltimore School for the Arts perform.

Nora Worthington of Towson, right, resident costumer designer with the Baltimore School for the Arts, helps student Sydney Banks with her bonnet as they prepare inside a farm house to perform Torn Asunder: Civil War Midstream, four original scenes dealing with the issues of slavery, racial conflict and the divided state of Maryland during the time of the Civil War, at Hampton National Historic Site.

Baltimore School for the Arts students give their performance of Torn Asunder: Civil War Midstream, four original scenes dealing with the issues of slavery, racial conflict and the divided state of Maryland during the time of the Civil War, at Hampton National Historic Site in Towson on Saturday, April 27. The students visited Hampton National Historic Site, a former slave plantation, prior to the performance in order to research and gain inspiration for the roles they were portraying.