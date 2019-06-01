Civil War play at Hampton National Historical Site [Pictures]
Baltimore School for the Arts students give their performance of Torn Asunder: Civil War Midstream, four original scenes dealing with the issues of slavery, racial conflict and the divided state of Maryland during the time of the Civil War, at Hampton National Historic Site in Towson on Saturday, April 27. The students visited Hampton National Historic Site, a former slave plantation, prior to the performance in order to research and gain inspiration for the roles they were portraying.
