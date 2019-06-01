The Hampton Plantation
The Hampton Plantation: "The Overseer’s House and Slave Quarters Tour." Dressed in period attire, Park Ranger Anokwale guided visitors through the authentic slave quarters, dairy and overseer’s home at Hampton National Historic site gave voice to the enslaved African Americans who made the lavish lifestyle of the estate's owner possible. Participants had the opportunity to experience first hand, replicas of items used during the 1800s on the plantation.
