Dulaney High School Class of 2014 held its graduation commencement at the Towson University SECU Arena.

Dulaney High School Class of 2014 held its graduation commencement at the Towson University SECU Arena.

Dulaney High School Class of 2014 held its graduation commencement Wednesday, May 28 at the Towson University SECU Arena.

Photos by Nicole Munchel/Baltimore Sun Media Group