Sophie Nasrallah, 17, a St. Paul's School for Girls senior from Lutherville, works with goats to clear porcelain vine, an invasive species, from an area of the school's campus in Brooklandville on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015. Nasrallah brought the goats to campus from Harmony Church Farm in Darlington as part of a three-year project under the school's Scholars Program.