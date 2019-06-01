Laura Glaudemans' fight with MLD [Pictures]
As Laura Glaudemans begins another chapter in her fight with Metachromatic leukodystrophy, a rare debilitating disease that affects the brain and central nervous system, her parents are using a milestone in her treatment as an opportunity to celebrate the outpouring of goodwill from friends, family, neighbors, and doctors since her diagnosis. Click here to read more about Glaudemans.
Staff photos by Jen Rynda and photos by Noah Scialom
