Steve Ruark / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Girl Scout Cadets from Troop #2455, which meets in Towson, from left, Lillian Geedey, 12, of North Baltimore, Lainna Hano, 11, of Timonium, Carlie Bradford, 12, of Parkville, and Rachel Griffin, 12, of Glen Arm, lead stretches at the start of the troop-hosted Thinking Day event, which had the theme "Dance Around the World," at Towson United Methodist Church. Bradford and Griffin organized the program to earn their Silver Award.