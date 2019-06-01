Generations Day at Rodgers Forge Elementary [Pictures]

Pictures from Generations Day at Rodgers Forge Elementary on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013. Generations Day, in its 13th year at the school, allows the grandparents and other special relatives of the students to experience the classroom setting and interact with their grandchildren during a class. This year the school had over 400 guests preregistered for the event. In one particular classroom, Cathy Rickels' third grade class, the students' grandparents were encouraged to bring in pieces of technology and other items they've used in their past and the students compared the pros and cons of the objects to their modern day counterparts.

Staff photos by Brian Krista