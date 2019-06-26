Baltimore County Council to vote on contract for Owings Mills drug treatment center

Baltimore County Health and Human Services is asking the County Council to approve a contract for a residential drug treatment facility at the former Rosewood Center campus in Owings Mills that could begin accepting patients this summer.

Treatment provider Gaudenzia, which operated a facility at the Rosewood Center until 2015, was the only company to bid on the three-year contract.

Dr. Gregory Branch, director of the health department, told the council at a work session Tuesday that the 70-bed residential treatment center is one step to addressing the opioid epidemic.

The treatment center will open in the county-owned Richards Building at 10225 Jensen Lane. The project was announced last year by the late County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. Branch said it will focus on providing treatment for opioid addiction.

If approved, Gaudenzia will provide medium- and high-intensity residential treatment around the clock to adults 18 years and older. According to an analysis provided to the council, services will include family counseling, transition planning and referral to after-care services.

The county has no direct costs under the contract, as Gaudenzia will bill insurance to pay for treatment, but will be responsible for ground maintenance, trash removal and utilities, with estimated annual operational costs totaling about $54,000, according to the analysis. Gaudenzia will pay a “nominal” annual rent of $1,200.

Gaudenzia already has two other addiction treatment contracts with the county, treating men at the Baltimore County Detention Center and residents referred through the criminal justice system.

Branch said the treatment center would initially open 30 beds, then in 2020 expand to 70 to 80.

The average stay for such a treatment center is more than 70 days, he said.

Councilman Izzy Patoka, who represents Owings Mills, questioned Branch on intake policies and buffers, saying he wanted to make sure that “the impact to the community is negligible.”

Branch said with long-term care without visitors, traffic will not be impactful and that the building is set off from other areas. Ultimately, he said, the real impact on the community comes from addiction itself.

“We have an opioid and addiction problem within our communities … I do believe this is one part of the solutions that we have in order to make our communities safe,” Branch said.

CAPTION A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video)

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon