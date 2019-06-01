Sheppard Pratt gatehouse reveal [Pictures]

The Gatehouse, at the Charles Street entrance to the Sheppard Pratt Health System, has undergone approximately $1.5 million in extensive restorations over the last 15 months, under the leadership of Lewis Contractors. It is the oldest structure on campus and one of two gatehouses on the National Register of Historic Places. On Wednesday, there was a ceremony and "reveal" of the newly refurbished structure.

Photos by Steve Ruark