Dentist Roham Rafat, of Valley Dental Health in Cockeysville, wears a shirt that reads, "smile. it's free." while volunteering to provide free dental care at the practice of dentist Joel Nathanson, not pictured, in Hunt Valley Friday, March 21, 2014.

Nathanson Dental offered free dental care to the first 60 people, 18 and older, who showed up at Dr. Joel Nathanson's Hunt Valley office on Friday. Those who cannot afford dental care had a choice of a filling, extraction or cleaning. Patients were seen on first-come, first-served basis.

Photos by Steve Ruark