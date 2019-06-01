Karen Jackson / For Baltimore Sun Media Group
David Ash, of Lutherville, stands near his tree with his family as they paint his individual design in the Forest of Hope at Oregon Ridge Nature Center along the tan trail. The outdoor art installation was created to showcase long term recovery from addictions to drugs and alcohol.
Karen Jackson / For Baltimore Sun Media Group
Donna DiLauro, of Hamilton, left, Sharon Wright, of Reisterstown, hug the tree they painted in the Nikki Perlow Foundation Forest of Hope with Dwight Hendricksen, of Owings Mills, at Oregon Ridge Nature Center on the tan trail. About 50 teams of 10 people assembled to create the outdoor art installation to showcase recovery from addictions.
Forest of Hope showcases the other side of addiction, recovery, with an outdoor art installation at Oregon Ridge. About 50 teams of 10 painted trees they've designed to feature their individual recovery stories.