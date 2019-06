Louis Rene Simard of Belvedere Square gets air off a ramp while snowboarding on the hill in front of the Baltimore County Public Schools Board of Education building off North Charles Street in West Towson.

The hill in front of the Baltimore County Public Schools Board of Education building off North Charles Street in West Towson is filled with kids of all ages seeking thrills in the snow on Friday, Jan. 3.

Scores of kids of all ages seeking thrills in the snow gather on the snow covered hill in front of the Baltimore County Public Schools Board of Education building off North Charles Street in West Towson to enjoy the first snowfall of the 2014 calendar year on Friday, Jan. 3.

Staff photos by Brian Krista