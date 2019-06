Kate Buchanan, of Southland Hills, and her son Charlie Buchanan, 5, visit his kindergarten room at Sneek A Peak at Your Seat at West Towson Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

Kindergarten teacher Melanie Fumarola greets Charlie Buchanan, 5, his brother Will, 9, and his mother Kate Buchanan, of Southland Hills neighborhood, during Sneek A Peak at Your Seat at West Towson Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

West Towson Elementary hosts a "Sneak a Peek at your seat" where students are invited to come a few days prior to school opening to meet teachers and to walk around the school.

Photos by Karen Jackson