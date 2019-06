Steve Ruark / For The Baltimore Sun Media Group

From left, Daryl and Fred Back, of Lutherville, roast marshmallows with their grandchildren, Gracy Back, 11, of West Towson, Peyton Courtney, 18, of Lutherville, and Maggie Back, 8, of West Towson, outside S&J Crab Ranch during the Towson Winterfest Fire and Ice Night event Friday, Dec. 12.