Monsignor Paul Cook, center, lights the pascal candle during the Easter Vigil. At left is altar girl Maria Culotta, 18, of Upperco, and at right is parish Deacon Don Awalt.

Monsignor Paul Cook, center, prepares to baptize Wayne Birely, of Phoenix, during the Easter Vigil at St. Joseph Parish in Cockeysville. Wayne's daughter Erin Birely, also of Phoenix, is at right.

St. Joseph Church celebrated the Holy Saturday Mass called Easter Vigil on April 19. The mass included the Lighting of the New Fire, symbolizing that Christ the Light of the World is risen, and from which the pascal candle, which will be stationed in the sanctuary for the year, is lit.

Photos by Nicole Martyn