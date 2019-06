Dulaney High School senior Lyra Morina, left, of Towson, wipes paint on the nose of classmate Swati Guin, of Timonium, as the senior class painted limestone boulders outside the school Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014 in Timonium.

Senior rock painting is a a Dulaney High tradition for the senior class. the huge rock out back is painted in class colors and the seniors will paint their names or initials. It's been a tradition since 1965. Parent volunteers will cook hamburgers and hotdogs. The kids have fun and paint the rocks and each other.

Photos by Steve Ruark