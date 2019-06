Dulaney's Scott Harrelson, right, blocks a shot in a playoff victory over Perry Hall last March. Harrelson, one of three returning starters, averaged 14 points per game last year.

The Dulaney boys basketball team will be aiming to break the 20-win mark for the third straight season. The presence of three returning starters -- senior combo guards Isiah Lamb and Scott Harrelson and senior shooting guard Gary Bernardez -- give the Lions a legitimate chance to accomplish the lofty goal.