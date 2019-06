John Clifton, of Timonium, runs his American Eskimo dog, Dakota, through an agility course at Branchwater Border Collies and Training Center in Reisterstown Friday, Sept. 12, 2014.

John Clifton, of Timonium, runs his American Eskimo dog, Dakota, through an agility course at Branchwater Border Collies and Training Center in Reisterstown Friday, Sept. 12, 2014.

As canine agility training grows in popularity, dog owners such as John Clifton of Towson and Stephanie Keene of Lutherville are competing. The two and their dogs train at Branchwater Border Collies breeding and training facility in Hunt Valley.

Photos by Steve Ruark, Baltimore Sun Media Group