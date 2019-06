Photo by Steve Ruark

Boston Marathon bombing victim and preschool teacher Erika Brannock, right, kisses the hand of Henry Smith, 3, who was with his mother Jessica Smith, left, of Fullerton before an opening ceremony for the newly opened Davenport Preschool in Towson Friday, Aug. 23. Brannock will work as an administrative assistant at the school as she rehabilitates from her serious injuries, including a partial leg amputation.