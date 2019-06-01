Cromwell Valley Park's annual Easter Egg Hunt

Courtesy / Cromwell Valley Park
Cromwell Valley Park held its annual Easter Egg Hunt and Festival. Cromwell Valley Park Council’s Carol Zeigler, along with CVP’s Park Director, Kirk Dreier, and Park Naturalists, Gina Dotterweich and Brandi Horsemen, organized the event.
Courtesy / Cromwell Valley Park
Park Naturalist, Mimi Knuth, prepared all of the coloring for the dyes from natural products, such as beets, onion skins, turmeric and red cabbage (which actually turns the egg a lovely color of blue!) Cromwell Valley Park held its annual Easter Egg Hunt and Festival on the grounds of the Sherwood House.
On March 19th, Cromwell Valley Park held its annual Easter Egg Hunt and Festival on the grounds of the Sherwood House. Over 500 people attended the event, despite the cold weather and the impending snow forecasted.