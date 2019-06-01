Cromwell Valley Park's Discovery Zone [Pictures]
Nestled in the woods in Cromwell Valley Park is an enchanted play area just for kids. The park's Discovery Zone has balance beams made from recycled logs, a mud kitchen whose specialty is mud pies and a puppet theater with a stage and seating area. Kids can also do such things as digging for fossils in a sandbox, build forts and hang in a teepee.
Photos by Steve Ruark, Baltimore Sun Media Group
