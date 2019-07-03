Towson-area crime: Homeowner punches man trying to climb through his bedroom window

Three would-be home invaders’ plans were foiled June 21 in Cockeysville when a homeowner stopped one with a few well-placed punches, according to Baltimore County Police.

The homeowner in the 10100 block of Charington Road woke up around 4 a.m. to find a male climbing through his unlocked bedroom window. Police spokeswoman Julia Hargrove said the victim approached him while he was still halfway through the window and punched him several times.

The suspect and two other suspects fled the scene and the homeowner called police.

Hargrove said police were already in the neighborhood for a report of a burglary at the unit block of Summit Green Court shortly before 3 a.m. In that incident, according to the incident summary, three male suspects cut the screen out of a rear basement window and at least one entered the home when the family dogs alerted the homeowners to their presence and the suspects fled.

The two incidents could be connected, Hargrove said.

Police saw three teenage males run into a wooded area when they saw a police vehicle, Hargrove said. No arrests were made.

The homeowner who punched the invader had minor cuts on his knuckles but was otherwise uninjured. But Hargrove said police do not recommend doing what he did.

“We like for people to stay away from confrontation and call 911 for any suspicious activity,” Hargrove said.

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

York Road, 6900 block. 11:45 p.m. June 24. Burglary at Uncle Wiggly’s. Rear door damaged; key stolen.

Cedar Avenue, unit block. 2:28 a.m. June 15. Coins stolen from a vehicle in a driveway.

Oak Road, 8600 block. Between 10:20 p.m. June 25 and 8 a.m. June 26. Motorcycle stolen from a public street.

Loch Raven Boulevard, 8800 block. 5:30 a.m. June 26. White 2007 Acura MDX stolen from the Comfort Inn.

Erwood Court, unit block. Between 5 p.m. June 23 and 9 a.m. June 24. Wallet stolen from a vehicle in a driveway.

Ridge Avenue, 200 block. Between 8:15 p.m. June 17 and noon June 18. Vehicle in a parking pad rummaged through. Nothing stolen.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Cranbrook Road and Halesworth Road. 1 a.m. June 19. A victim got into the rear seat of the vehicle with three men to smoke marijuana. The three men, armed with a bat, pipe and handgun, drove him around, robbed him of cash and threatened him.

Knollcrest Place, 600 block. Between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. June 21. Door to an apartment kicked in. Nothing stolen.

Lake Ridge Place, unit block. 7 a.m. June 25. Assault and robbery by a known suspect with a handgun inside an apartment. Cash, phone and other personal items stolen.