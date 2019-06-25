Towson-area crime: unlocked vehicle thefts in Towson, burglaries in Cockeysville precinct

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Goucher Woods Court, unit block. Between 7:30 p.m. June 18 and 9 a.m. June 19. Cash stolen from vehicle parked in driveway.

Charlesway, 6600 block. Between 9 p.m. June 19 and 8:48 a.m. June 20. Entry gained to unlocked vehicle parked in driveway. Nothing stolen.

Charles Lane, unit block. Between 9 p.m. June 19 and 8:48 a.m. June 20. Three unlocked vehicles entered in driveway. Purse containing keys to all three vehicles stolen. Blue 2017 Subaru Legacy stolen.

Charlesway, 6600 block. Between 7:30 p.m. June 19 and 7 a.m. June 20. Entry gained to two unlocked vehicles parked in a driveway. Two pairs of sunglasses stolen.

East Joppa Road, 1200 block. 5 a.m. June 20. Door knob and lock to business broken with large rock. No entry gained.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Wendslow Road, unit block. Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. June 18. Unlocked vehicle rummaged through. Nothing stolen.

Ringold Valley Circle, 300 block. Between 8 p.m. June 17 and 8 a.m. June 18. Power tools stolen through unlocked rear window.

Warwick Mill Court, unit block. Between 12:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. June 18. Burglary through open window of residence. Vehicle key, cash stolen.

Laurelford Court, unit block. Between 11:57 a.m. and 1:42 p.m. June 16. Attempted burglary through side door. No entry gained.

St. David Court, 200 block. 9:45 a.m. June 14. Bicycle stolen from rear yard. Two juveniles arrested.