Towson-area crime: Armed robber threatened to shoot, rape woman if she didn't give up purse, police said

The Cockeysville precinct saw four attempted or completed street robberies last week, according to Baltimore County Police incident reports.

Police were dispatched Sunday afternoon to the unit block of Cavan Drive, where a woman reported a robbery by a man in a silver minivan.

The woman was unloading groceries in front of her car at about 2:30 p.m. when a silver minivan parked near her, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.

The man pointed a black handgun at the woman and “threatened to shoot and rape her if she did not give him her purse,” the incident report says.

The woman gave the man cash and he fled the scene.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, Litofsky said.

Other incidents reported in the area between June 10 and 17 include:

TOWSON PRECINCT

Overbrook Road, 1100 block. 3:30 p.m. June 11. Two mountain bikes stolen from a rear gated yard and later recovered.

Amuskai Road, 1700 block. 12:15 a.m. June 13. Package stolen.

Chestnut Oak Road, 8500 block. 10 a.m. June 15. Red moped stolen.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Cranbrook Road and Hometown Way. 11:45 p.m. June 10. Attempted street robbery. Nothing taken.

Cranbrook Road and Wickersham Way. 11:30 p.m. June 10. Attempted street robbery with an implied handgun. Victim able to get away by flagging down a passing driver. Suspect fled.

Timonium Road, unit block. 12:36 p.m. June 10. Resident came home to find a man with a bag of tools in his home. The man said he came to the wrong home and then left. Nothing stolen.

Quaker Ridge Road, 300 block. 4 a.m. June 11. Man tried to open car doors in multiple driveways then fled when he saw a police car.

York Road, 10000 block. 1:48 a.m. June 11. Glass door broken and phones stolen from an AT&T.

Ridgely Road, unit block. 1:47 p.m. June 11. Elderly victim pushed to the ground, kicked and robbed of her purse. Two juvenile suspects arrested.

Trimble Hill Court, unit block. Betwen midnight and 9 a.m. June 12. Cash stolen from unlocked vehicle.

Hazy Dawn Court, unit block. Between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 13. Laptop computer stolen through a rear apartment window.

Hillary Way, unit block. 4:19 a.m. June 16. Woman arrested after physical altercation at a party.

