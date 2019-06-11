Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Kenilworth Drive, 1000 block. Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 5. Unsecured bicycle stolen from a driveway.

Dulaney Valley Road, 800 block. 7:15 p.m. June 6. Two men got in physical altercation during which bag containing cash, cards and key was stolen from one.

York Road, 8000 block. 2:30 a.m. June 7. Four unknown women entered apartment and left without taking anything.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

York Road, 9900 block. 3:20 a.m. June 3. Attempted robbery with handgun at restaurant. Victim taking out trash managed to secure door before man could gain entry.

Malcolm Circle, 10300 block. Between 9:30 a.m. and 1:26 p.m. June 6. Patio screen door damaged; nothing stolen.