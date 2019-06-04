Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Joppa Road, 1200 block. 10:59 p.m. May 21. Two bank deposits stolen from manager’s office at business.

Stoneleigh Road, 800 block. 6:08 p.m. May 25. Package stolen from porch.

Airlie Way, 1300 block. 8:15 p.m. May 27. Robbery by four people, two with folding knives. Credit cards and cash stolen.

Sindall Road, 7200 block. 10:12 a.m. May 28. Two men seen fleeing after breaking into home. Camera equipment stolen.

Dalton Road, 1300 block. 10:39 p.m. May 28. Robbery and assault with a baseball bat; woman arrested.

Loch Raven Boulevard, 8400 block. 9:33 p.m. May 28. Robbery and assault by seven juveniles on bicycles. Two cellphones stolen; four arrested.

Edgewood Road, 1900 block. Between 8 a.m. May 23 and 11:30 a.m. May 30. Burglary through rear basement door; interior of residence damaged.

Allegheny Avenue, unit block. 2:50 p.m. May 30. Blue 2015 Buick Regal stolen from parking lot.

Stevenson Lane, 100 block. Between 9 p.m. May 29 and 7 a.m. May 30. Toilet paper draped over vehicle then set on fire. Vehicle damaged.

Chiara Court, unit block. Between 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. May 31. Silver 2003 Honda Pilot stolen.

York Road, 400 block. Between 12:30 a.m. and 2:50 a.m. June 1. Woman forced into vehicle parked near the Greene Turtle and raped by unknown male.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Aylesbury Road, unit block. 10:30 a.m. May 28. Robbery at bank. Man said he wanted to open an account, then demanded cash.

Charmuth Road, 200 block. Between 12:10 a.m. and 8 a.m. May 29. Wallet stolen from unlocked vehicle.

Lord Byron Lane, 300 block. 3:42 a.m. June 1. Two occupants asleep in their apartment stabbed multiple times by two unknown men.

Jamieson Road, 800 block. Between 7:30 p.m. May 28 and 8 a.m. May 29. Two pairs of sunglasses stolen from unlocked vehicle.