Towson Crime Logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

York Road, 1000 block. Between 9:25 a.m. May 19 and 7:59 a.m. May 20. Two cars stolen from rental shop. One car recovered; man arrested.

York Road, 6900 block. 4:20 a.m. May 20. White BMW 530xi stolen after owner left it running with keys in ignition.

Hollins Lane, 1100 block. Between 8:35 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 22. Door of home kicked in. Rooms ransacked; medication, jewelry and silverware stolen.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

York Road, 1800 block. 11:57 p.m. May 21. Glass broken on front of store. Phones, tablets stolen.

York Road, 1600 block. Between 11 p.m. May 20 and 5:44 a.m. May 21. Burglary at gas station. Cigars and tobacco stolen.