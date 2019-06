Towson University and the Greater Towson Council of Community Associations community cleanup.Towson University students participated Saturday in a community cleanup as part of Town & Gown, a day of service from TU student organizations to local homeowners in the community. It counts as service hours for the Tiger Stripes requirement. Projects included trash pick-up, graffiti removal, mulching, weed pulling, park clean-up, and tree plantings throughout Towson.