Students rehearse a song under the direction of faculty member Jennifer Miller at Children's Chorus of Maryland in Towson.

Madison Cote, 11, of Dundalk, rehearses a song with fellow students at Children's Chorus of Maryland in Towson on Saturday.

Pictures of the Children's Chorus of Maryland in Towson on Saturday, March 22. The choral school, which is undergoing renovations, will be holding auditions beginning in April for its fall Music Conservatory Program.