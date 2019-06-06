Three hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak that affected Rosedale Center alternative school

Three people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a carbon monoxide leak originating in an auto shop next to the Rosedale Center alternative school, Baltimore County Fire officials said.
Crews were called to the 7000 block of Golden Ring Road at 12:57 p.m. according to the department.
No students or staff were injured at the Baltimore County public middle and high school, and the building was evacuated.
One adult male in critical condition was taken to the University of Maryland Medical System’s hyperbaric chamber, according to the department’s Twitter account. Two others, an adult male and an adult female, were also taken to the hospital in serious condition.
According to the department’s Twitter, the leak originated from a piece of auto equipment operating in the same business complex as the Rosedale Center.
The carbon monoxide leak happened at dismissal time at the Rosedale Center, fire department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said. Most students were sent home after the building was evacuated, she said.
The source of the leak was shut off and fire crews were ventilating the building as of Thursday afternoon.